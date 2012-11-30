FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank Danamon takeover bid has become political -Indonesia cbank gov
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 30, 2012 / 7:01 AM / in 5 years

Bank Danamon takeover bid has become political -Indonesia cbank gov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The $7.2 billion bid by Southeast Asia’s largest lender DBS Group for Bank Danamon has become political, the governor of Bank Indonesia said on Friday, in his first acknowledgement that the issue is politically sensitive.

“This has become a political issue .... We have no further discussion (after the announcement of multiple license regulation), but we’re asking for a communication with Singapore,” Bank Indonesia governor Darmin Nasution told reporters.

The deal, first announced in April, has been in a limbo since Indonesia said it plans to restrict single ownership of domestic banks to 40 percent, although some exemptions will be allowed. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Matthew Bigg; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.