Indonesia's Danamon says Temasek in talks to sell its stake

JAKARTA, March 30 (Reuters) - PT Bank Danamon, Indonesia’s sixth largest lender, said on Friday its controlling shareholder Asia Financial has received an offer from an investor to sell its 68 percent stake in the bank.

Asia Financial is controlled by Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings, which confirmed it had received an offer.

Danamon requested a trading halt for its shares from Friday to April 2 because of “the transaction plan”, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Janeman Latul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)