FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Dangdang expects 3rd-quarter revenue to miss its forecast
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 21, 2013 / 9:59 PM / 4 years ago

China's Dangdang expects 3rd-quarter revenue to miss its forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Online retailer E-Commerce China Dangdang Inc said it would report third-quarter revenue below its forecast after cutting back on sales of lower-margin products to improve earnings.

Dangdang’s American Depository Receipts fell 7 percent in extended trading after closing at $11.61.

The company, a seller of software and audio products, said it expects net revenue to be between 1.52 billion and 1.53 billion yuan ($249-$251 million), below its forecast of 1.58 billion yuan for the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

The Beijing-based company, which competes with Amazon.cn and 360buy.com, said it expects its net loss to narrow to 27-29 million yuan in the quarter from 100.1 million yuan in the same period last year.

Dangdang, founded in 1999, said it expects margins to improve to 17.5-17.7 percent from 15.2 percent.

The online bookstore, which intends to become an online shopping mall targeting mid- to high-end customers through its dangdang.com website, is expected to report quarterly results in November.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.