March 7 (Reuters) - Online retailer Ecommerce China Dang Dang Inc posted a 31 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue, helped by strong sales during the holiday season.

Net loss narrowed to 122.1 million yuan ($19.64 million) from a loss of 129.8 million yuan, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 31 percent to 1.61 billion yuan or $258.2 million.