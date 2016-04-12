FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria's Dangote signs Chinese bank loan for two cement plants
April 12, 2016 / 1:06 PM / a year ago

Nigeria's Dangote signs Chinese bank loan for two cement plants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 12 (Reuters) - Dangote Group, the company owned by Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote, signed a deal on Tuesday for a $2 billion loan from the Industrial Commercial Bank of China Ltd for two cement plants, he told Reuters.

“The interest rate is okay, quite favorable with me,” Dangote said, without elaborating. “It’s for my two cement companies that we are establishing in Nigeria.”

The deal included China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation (Sinosure). (Reporting by Felix Onuah in Beijing; writing by Ulf Laessing; editing by David Clarke)

