FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dangote Cement plans London listing-FT
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 2, 2012 / 1:40 AM / in 6 years

Dangote Cement plans London listing-FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote plans to list his $11 billion cement business, Dangote Cement, on the London Stock Exchange next year, the Financial Times reported in Monday.

Dangote is cited by the FT as saying he intends to free-float a 20 percent stake in Dangote Cement to finance its rapid expansion.

“We want to list in London next year. By then the upside to our business will be much bigger than today,” Dangote is quoted as saying.

Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan have been appointed as co-leads for the London share issue, according to the FT.

Dangote is cited as saying the company was on track to meet the corporate governance requirements for a premium listing, and that he would give up his current role as chairman.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.