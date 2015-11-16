FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Africa's richest man resigns from Dangote Flour as Tiger Brands cuts funding
November 16, 2015 / 1:52 PM / in 2 years

Africa's richest man resigns from Dangote Flour as Tiger Brands cuts funding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote and three other directors resigned from the board of Dangote Flour Mills on Monday as majority owner Tiger Brands cut funding support to its struggling Nigerian division.

South Africa’s Tiger Brands said it was ”currently exploring various alternatives with regard to its investment in Dangote Flour Mills, which also announced a change of name to Tiger Branded Consumer Goods Plc.

Aliko Dangote holds 10 percent of the company’s equity in through Dangote Industries. The other directors who resigned are Olakunle Alake, Asue Ighodalo and Arnold Ekpe. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha)

