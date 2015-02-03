FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dangote Flour says first-quarter loss widens to 2.9 bln naira
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 3, 2015 / 11:36 AM / 3 years ago

Dangote Flour says first-quarter loss widens to 2.9 bln naira

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Dangote Flour Mills on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss before tax of 2.98 billion naira ($15.72 mln), compared with a loss of 2.87 billion naira in the same period a year ago.

Turnover at the local arm of South Africa’s Tiger Brands , rose to 10.6 billion naira in the three months to December 31, versus a 8.36 billion a year earlier, the company said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). ($1 = 189.53 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
