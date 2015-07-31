Nigeria's Dangote Flour 9-mo pretax loss widens to 9.55 bln naira

LAGOS, July 31 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Dangote Flour reported a wider nine-month pretax loss of 9.55 billion naira ($48 million) versus 6.28 billion a year ago, the local unit of South Africa’s Tiger Brands said on Friday.

Revenue rose to 33.10 billion naira in the period to June 30 from 28.73 billion, the company said in a statement, adding that the effects of a currency devaluation and fuel shortages in May and June had made it difficult to fulfill customer demand. ($1 = 198.9500 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by David Holmes)