FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria's Dangote Flour 9-mo pretax loss widens to 9.55 bln naira
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 31, 2015 / 5:01 PM / 2 years ago

Nigeria's Dangote Flour 9-mo pretax loss widens to 9.55 bln naira

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, July 31 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Dangote Flour reported a wider nine-month pretax loss of 9.55 billion naira ($48 million) versus 6.28 billion a year ago, the local unit of South Africa’s Tiger Brands said on Friday.

Revenue rose to 33.10 billion naira in the period to June 30 from 28.73 billion, the company said in a statement, adding that the effects of a currency devaluation and fuel shortages in May and June had made it difficult to fulfill customer demand. ($1 = 198.9500 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.