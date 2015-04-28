MOVES-Denmark's Danica poaches two top asset managers from rival PFA

COPENHAGEN, April 28 (Reuters) - Two top executives at PFA Assets Management, which manages investment on the behalf of Denmark’s largest private pension firm PFA, have been poached by rival pension provider Danica.

Managing Directors Poul Kobberup and Jesper Langmack will move to Danica, a subsidiary of Danske Bank, on Nov. 1, the pension firm wrote in an email to Reuters.

Kobberup was responsible for PFA’s fixed-income investment while Langmack was in charge of equity investments. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Susan Thomas)