MOVES-Denmark names Jesper Berg as new head of FSA
August 27, 2015 / 8:16 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Denmark names Jesper Berg as new head of FSA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Jesper Berg, currently at Nykredit Bank, has been appointed head of the Danish Financial Services Authority (FSA).

Berg, 56, was appointed by the Minister of Business and Growth and will step in on October 1.

He is managing director and head of regulation and rating at Nykredit and previously worked for the European Central Bank and Danish central bank.

“We see this as good news for the banks as we expect the policy of a fair capital rules for banks with specific and firm CET1 (common equity tier 1) requirements to continue,” Nordea Markets wrote in a note to clients on Thursday.

Berg will replace Ulrik Nodgaard who took over as head of the Danish Bankers Association at Aug 10. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Jason Neely)

