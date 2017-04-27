FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danone shareholders grant WhiteWave boss a board seat
April 27, 2017 / 3:11 PM / 4 months ago

Danone shareholders grant WhiteWave boss a board seat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 27 (Reuters) - Danone shareholders on Thursday voted to grant a board seat to Gregg Engles, the chairman and CEO of U.S. organic food producer WhiteWave Foods Co, which the French food group recently bought.

His appointment was approved by over 96 percent of votes cast at Danone's annual shareholder meeting.

Danone's Chief Executive Emmanuel Faber told shareholders that with WhiteWave's acquisition, North America would become the group's top market, accounting for around 25 percent of its sales against 13 percent before.

Last week Danone, the world's largest yoghurt maker, raised its forecast for earnings per share (EPS) growth in 2017, having closed its $12.5 billion acquisition of WhiteWave on April 12.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Editing by Sarah White

