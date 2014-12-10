FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danone board to meet Thursday on future of medical nutrition unit - source
December 10, 2014 / 6:40 PM / 3 years ago

Danone board to meet Thursday on future of medical nutrition unit - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The board of Danone is set to meet on Thursday to discuss the future of its medical nutrition business, said a person familiar with the matter.

Reuters first reported in February that Danone was looking to sell its medical nutrition business, worth an estimated 4 to 5 billion euros.

“At tomorrow’s meeting, the board could decide to sell or keep the business,” said the person, who asked for anonymity since the matter was not public.

Potential buyers include injectable medicine specialist Hospira and a group led by Germany’s Fresenius . (Reporting by Noelle Mennella; Writing by Leila Abboud; Editing by Ingrid Melander)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
