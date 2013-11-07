FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danone says launches 1 bln eur bond
November 7, 2013 / 5:16 PM / 4 years ago

Danone says launches 1 bln eur bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - French yoghurt maker Danone said it successfully launched a 1 billion euro ($1.34 billion) eight-year bond on Thursday.

“Funds raised will enable Danone to fund its growth and extend the maturity of its debt at favourable market conditions,” Danone said on its website.

The bond will pay a coupon of 2.25 percent and was “widely subscribed by a diversified investor base”, Danone said.

Danone is rated A- stable by Standard & Poor’s and A3 stable by Moody’s rating agency. ($1 = 0.7472 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Astrid Wendlandt)

