Danone invests 240 mln euros in new baby food plant
December 2, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

Danone invests 240 mln euros in new baby food plant

PARIS, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Danone plans to invest 240 million euros ($255 million) in a new plant in Cuijk, in the Netherlands, to capitalise on “strong and growing demand” for its baby food brands.

The factory will begin production in late 2017 and will double Danone’s capacity in the Netherlands, the French yoghurt maker said on Wednesday.

“It will give us the capacity we need to meet rising demand for our early life nutrition products and is consistent with our 2020 roadmap calling for strong, profitable and sustainable growth,” said Felix Martin Garcia, executive vice president of Danone’s Nutricia Early Life Nutrition unit. ($1 = 0.9421 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by David Goodman)

