Fresenius set to walk away from Danone unit-sources
#Market News
November 28, 2014 / 5:36 PM / 3 years ago

Fresenius set to walk away from Danone unit-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON/FRANKFURT, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Germany’s Fresenius is set to pull out of the bidding for French food group Danone’s medical nutrition unit because of frustration with the way Danone has handled the process, two sources familiar with the situation said.

The sources said Fresenius was unhappy with the slowness of the process, with deadlines repeatedly being missed. One of the sources said Danone had been miserly with providing information. (Reporting by Sophie Sassard and Ludwig Burger; Editing by Stephen Brown)

