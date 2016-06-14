Danone upgrades 2016 guidance as emerging markets boost sales

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - French Danone, the world's largest yoghurt maker, raised its 2016 earnings guidance thanks to growth in emerging markets, notably in China.

Danone said in a statement it had upgraded its 2016 guidance for "trading operating margin" from "solid improvement" to a range of 50 to 60 basis points and confirmed its sales growth guidance in a range of 3 to 5 percent.

It left unchanged its 2020 target to generate "strong, profitable and sustainable growth".

Danone said that "trading operating margin" is a financial indicator used by Danone and which is not defined by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Geert De Clercq)