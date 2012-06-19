Danone cuts margin goal as Southern Europe worsens

June 19 (Reuters) - French food group Danone said on Tuesday it was cutting its 2012 operating profit margin goal, citing a deteriorating economic climate in Southern Europe, notably Spain, and higher-than-expected raw material costs. The world’s largest yoghurt maker, with brands including Actimel and Activia, said it was keeping its 2012 sales growth and cash flow targets unchanged.

Danone, whose global brands also include Bledina baby food and Evian and Volvic waters, said it was reducing the 2012 target for trading operating margin from “stable” to “down 50 basis points” on a like-for-like basis.