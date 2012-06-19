FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Danone cuts margin goal as Southern Europe worsens
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 19, 2012 / 5:51 AM / in 5 years

Danone cuts margin goal as Southern Europe worsens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - French food group Danone said on Tuesday it was cutting its 2012 operating profit margin goal, citing a deteriorating economic climate in Southern Europe, notably Spain, and higher-than-expected raw material costs. The world’s largest yoghurt maker, with brands including Actimel and Activia, said it was keeping its 2012 sales growth and cash flow targets unchanged.

Danone, whose global brands also include Bledina baby food and Evian and Volvic waters, said it was reducing the 2012 target for trading operating margin from “stable” to “down 50 basis points” on a like-for-like basis.

Marc Angrand pour le service français, édité par

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.