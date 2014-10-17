FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fresenius, buyout groups eye Danone Medical Nutrition unit - sources
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 17, 2014 / 4:50 PM / 3 years ago

Fresenius, buyout groups eye Danone Medical Nutrition unit - sources

Arno Schuetze, Andreas Kröner

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 17 (Reuters) - German healthcare group Fresenius as well as buyout groups PAI and Permira are exploring an acquisition of the medical nutrition business of Danone after efforts of U.S. drugmaker Hospira to buy the unit failed, people familiar with the matter said.

The business, which sells products to feed people that are ill, may reap a valuation of 4 to 5 billion euros (6.38 billion US dollar), money that the French group could use for a potential acquisition of U.S. baby formula maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Group, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Danone, Fresenius, PAI and Permira declined to comment.

1 US dollar = 0.7835 euro Reporting by Arno Schuetze. Addiontional reporting by Sophie Sassard. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.