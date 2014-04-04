FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fresenius, Nestle sole bidders for Danone Medical Nutrition
#Healthcare
April 4, 2014 / 9:17 AM / 3 years ago

Fresenius, Nestle sole bidders for Danone Medical Nutrition

Anjuli Davies, Andreas Kröner

1 Min Read

LONDON/FRANKFURT, April 4 (Reuters) - German diversified healthcare group Fresenius and Swiss food giant Nestle are the only bidders left for Danone’s Medical Nutrition unit, two people familiar with the process told Reuters on Friday.

Talks would soon enter a decisive phase, they added.

Fresenius and Nestle declined to comment while Danone was not immediately available for comment.

Reuters reported in February that Danone, the world’s biggest yoghurt maker, was considering selling the unit, which makes feeding tubes and foods and beverages for people with special nutritional needs.

French daily Les Echos said last month that four groups had shown interest in buying the business. (Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
