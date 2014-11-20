FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fresenius bids for Danone's medical nutrition arm-WSJ
#Financials
November 20, 2014 / 7:51 AM / 3 years ago

Fresenius bids for Danone's medical nutrition arm-WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The German medical group Fresenius and the Permira investment fund have made an offer for the medical nutrition arm of Danone, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing sources close to the matter.

The newspaper reported that analysts had valued the Danone medical nutrition branch between 3.5 and 4.5 billion euros ($4.38-$5.64 billion).

The offer by Fresenius and Permira, whose price was not disclosed, is for now the only one on the table with a deadline for offers next week, the newspaper wrote.

According to WSJ sources, the private equity fund CVC has also expressed an interest.

Danone has been in discussions since March with prospective buyers for its medical nutrition branch but negotiations have not concluded due to differences over price and possible competition issues.

Danone was not immediately available to comment.

1 US dollar = 0.7983 euro Reporting by Raoul Sachs; Writing by Nicholas Vinocur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
