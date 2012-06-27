Danone pays 550 mln eur to raise Centrale Laitiere stake

PARIS, June 27 (Reuters) - French food group Danone said it is paying 550 million euros ($685.14 million) to take control of Morocco’s dairy product company Centrale Laitiere and broaden its footprint in the fast-growing market.

Danone has raised its 29.2 percent stake, which it held since 2001, to 67 percent by buying part of Societe Nationale d‘Investissement’s shareholding.

Centrale Laitiere is Morocco’s main dairy product company with nearly 60 percent of the market and annual sales of 600 milion euros.