Danone predicts sales, margin rise in 2015
February 20, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 3 years ago

Danone predicts sales, margin rise in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - French food group Danone on Friday forecast sales growth of between 4 and 5 percent this year, as it seeks to cope with deflation in Europe, volatile currencies in emerging markets and a difficult Russian market.

The world’s largest yoghurt maker predicted that its 2015 operating margin would rise slightly, having fallen 60 basis points to 12.59 percent in 2014, in line with a company-compiled consensus of analysts for 12.60 percent.

The maker of Activia and Actimel yoghurt, Evian water and Bledina baby food said underlying sales in 2014 grew 4.7 percent to 21.444 billion euros ($24.36 billion), helped by recovering baby food sales in Asia. This was slightly above estimates of 4.5 percent growth.

$1 = 0.8804 euros Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Leigh Thomas

