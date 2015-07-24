Danone to sell Dumex in China, keeps goals

PARIS, July 24 (Reuters) - French food group Danone posted lower-than-expected first-half operating profit on Friday and said it was selling its flagship Dumex infant formula unit in China, which has been hit by food scares, taking a 398 million euros ($437 million)impairment charge.

The world’s largest yoghurt maker, with brands including Actimel and Activia, said that despite an overall economic climate that remained difficult notably in Russia, it was keeping its full-year profit and sales outlook.

Danone is aiming to rebuild its position in China after an infant formula product recall in Asia in 2013.

Danone said earlier on Friday it had struck a “preliminary agreement” to sell its Dumex unit to Yashili International Holdings Ltd.

In return, Danone will deepen ties with one of the country’s biggest dairy firms, raising its 9.9 percent stake in China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd, Yashili’s indirect parent, by around 2 percent, Danone Finance Chief Cecile Cabanis told a conference call on Friday.

First-half operating profit rose to 1.381 billion euros, with second-quarter like-for-like sales rising 4.5 percent.

The first-half operating margin rose by 53 basis points to 12.12 percent of sales.

The result was below a company compiled consensus of analysts for first-half operating profit of 1.393 billion euros and an operating margin of 12.27 percent.

For 2015, Danone said it was keeping its targets for like-for-like sales growth of between 4 and 5 percent, and a slight rise in its operating margin from 12.59 percent in 2014. ($1 = 0.9112 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)