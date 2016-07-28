Baby food, dairy lift Danone H1, keeps goals

PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - French food group Danone posted a stronger-than-expected rise in first-half operating profit on Thursday, helped by cost control and improving sales at its core dairy division.

The world's largest yoghurt maker, with brands including Actimel and Activia, said that despite volatile markets notably in China, Brazil and Russia, it was sticking to its full-year profit and sales outlook.

First-half operating profit reached 1.478 billion euros ($1.64 billion), above a company-compiled average of analyst estimates for 1.427 billion euros.

Second-quarter like-for-like sales rose 4.1 percent, beating analyst expectations for 3.7 percent growth, and reflecting robust baby food in Asia, stronger dairy demand in Europe where Danone said it aimed to stabilise sales in the second half.

Continued de-stocking at the Mizone in China however weighed on the water division.

Danone reiterated 2016 full-year targets for its trading operating margin to rise by 50 to 60 basis points and like-for-like sales growth in a range of 3 percent to 5 percent.