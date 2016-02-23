FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Danone eyes further sales and profit growth in 2016
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
February 23, 2016 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

Danone eyes further sales and profit growth in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 23 (Reuters) - French food group Danone on Tuesday forecast like-for-like sales growth of between 3 and 5 percent this year as economic conditions remain volatile and uncertain, notably in emerging markets.

The world’s largest yoghurt maker also predicted a solid improvement in its operating margin, having gained 17 basis points like-for-like in 2015 to 12.91 percent, in line with the company-compiled consensus of analysts of 12.93 percent.

The maker of Activia and Actimel yoghurt, Evian water and Bledina baby food said underlying sales in 2015 grew 4.4 percent to 22.412 billion euros ($24.74 billion), helped by recovering baby food sales in Asia and an improving core dairy division.

This was slightly above the analyst consensus of 4.1 percent growth and the 4.2 percent achieved by Swiss rival Nestle . ($1 = 0.9060 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.