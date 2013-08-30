FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danone says to hit targets despite New Zealand recall
August 30, 2013 / 5:46 AM / in 4 years

Danone says to hit targets despite New Zealand recall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - French dairy group Danone said it was on track to deliver third-quarter organic sales growth of around 5 percent despite the “significant impact” on its baby nutrition unit in Asia of a product recall in the region.

Finance chief Pierre-Andre Terisse added in a statement on Friday that the group would meet its growth and margin targets for 2013 thanks to action plans to restore sales in the affected markets.

Danone said on Thursday it was considering legal action against New Zealand’s Fonterra after the maker of Karicare milk formula had to recall products due to incorrect tests that led to a global food safety scare. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by David Cowell)

