FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Danone signs deal to invest in Russian dairy farms
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
November 1, 2013 / 11:17 AM / 4 years ago

Danone signs deal to invest in Russian dairy farms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 1 (Reuters) - French food group Danone signed a deal on Friday to co-fund the construction of dairy farms alongside Russian firm Damate to try to secure long-term milk supplies in the fast-growing Russian market.

The world’s largest yoghurt maker said it would provide financial support to the construction of several dairy farms in the central Tyumen region and the Bashkortostan Republic.

All milk produced by the farms will be sold to Danone’s factories, Damate said in a statement. Danone has more than 20 plants in Russia and is the leading producer of milk and dairy products.

It did not provide the size of the planned investments.

Damate earlier announced plans to invest a total of 14.4 billion roubles ($448.7 million) until 2017 into the construction of dairy farms in those regions. ($1 = 32.0911 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.