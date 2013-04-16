FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Danone keeps goals, Q1 sales beat expectations
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 16, 2013 / 5:36 AM / 4 years ago

Danone keeps goals, Q1 sales beat expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, April 16 (Reuters) - French food group Danone said business improved at its core dairy unit in the United States and Russia and kept its full-year goals after first-quarter sales growth beat expectations.

The world’s largest yoghurt maker, with brands including Actimel and Activia, said sales remained weak in austerity-hit Southern Europe and that it expected consumer trends in Europe to stay negative this year.

Like-for-like sales grew 5.6 percent in the quarter, beating company-compiled analysts’ forecasts for 4.2 percent growth, driven by robust demand for baby food, medical nutrition and water.

Total sales, which include the effects of foreign exchange fluctuations, reached 5.338 billion euros ($6.98 billion), a reported rise of 4.3 percent.

Danone kept its 2013 target of like-for-like sales growth of at least 5 percent and of a decline of between 30 and 50 basis points in operating margin.

Danone, which competes with Nestle and Unilever , is the most exposed among big food groups to the euro zone debt crisis and is under presure from U.S. activist shareholder Nelson Peltz to improve its performance.

$1 = 0.7643 euros Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Christian Plumb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.