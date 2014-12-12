FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danone says keeping medical nutrition division
December 12, 2014 / 8:38 AM / 3 years ago

Danone says keeping medical nutrition division

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French food group Danone (DANO.PA) is keeping hold of its medical nutrition business, a top Danone executive told Reuters on Friday.

Board secretary Laurent Sacchi made the comments after Danone issued a statement saying each of the group’s core businesses had a role to play in the French group’s strategy.

“We are keeping this business,” Sacchi said.

Reuters reported in February that Danone was looking to sell its medical nutrition business, worth an estimated 4 to 5 billion euros ($6.2 billion).

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan

