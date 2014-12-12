Danone says keeping medical nutrition division

PARIS (Reuters) - French food group Danone (DANO.PA) is keeping hold of its medical nutrition business, a top Danone executive told Reuters on Friday.

Board secretary Laurent Sacchi made the comments after Danone issued a statement saying each of the group’s core businesses had a role to play in the French group’s strategy.

“We are keeping this business,” Sacchi said.

Reuters reported in February that Danone was looking to sell its medical nutrition business, worth an estimated 4 to 5 billion euros ($6.2 billion).