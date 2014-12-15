BRIEF-S&P - Danone outlook revised to negative

Dec 15 (Reuters) - S&P says:

* Danone SA outlook revised to negative from stable on financial policy revision; ratings affirmed at ‘A-/A-2

* The negative outlook reflects our view that the current debt leverage combined with potentially challenging operating conditions in some of Danone’s markets, as well as integration risks in conjunction with the company’s strategy of continuing in-fill acquisitions in emerging markets, could weigh negatively on the intermediate financial risk profile, and, consequently, the ‘A-’ rating Further company coverage: