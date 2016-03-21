FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Denmark's FSA says Danske Bank reported to the police
March 21, 2016 / 12:51 PM / a year ago

Denmark's FSA says Danske Bank reported to the police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 21 (Reuters) - Denmark’s largest bank, Danske Bank, has been reported to the police by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) for violation of the country’s money laundering act, the FSA said in a statement on Monday.

The regulator in 2015 conducted an inquiry into whether the bank met current rules on money laundering in 2015.

“Based on the study’s conclusions, the FSA has reported the bank to the police for violation of the money laundering act’s clauses for correspondent banks, including failure to follow FSA’s instructions on the area from 2012,” the FSA said.

Danske Bank said in a statement it had increased its effort in the area in the last couple of years and that it would fully co-operate with the police. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Susan Thomas)

