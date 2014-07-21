Denmark brings additional charges against Danske Bank unit

COPENHAGEN, July 21 (Reuters) - Danske Bank said Denmark’s public prosecutor for serious economic and international crime has brought an additional charge against its mortgage unit Realkredit Danmark and one of its employees already accused.

The bank said the new allegation concerns insider information on a type of Danish adjustable mortgage loans called Flexlaan. In February the public prosecutor said it was investigating Danske Bank over alleged price manipulation. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)