Danske Bank names new heads of corporate finance
September 10, 2015 / 12:07 PM / 2 years ago

Danske Bank names new heads of corporate finance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Danske Bank has appointed Christian Blinkenberg and Christian Lindholm as co-heads of its Danish corporate finance unit.

Blinkenberg, 41, came to Danske Bank in 2013 from investment bank Goldman Sachs in London and will focus on mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

Lindholm, 44, has been working for Danske Bank for the last 15 years and will concentrate on equity capital markets (ECM) in his new position. The two men replace Jesper H. Hansen, who left the bank nine months ago.

“Christian Blinkenberg and Christian Lindholm have extensive experience within corporate finance and they have played an important role in the higher activity we have seen in the last 12 months,” Jens Petter Olsen, head of Danske Bank Capital Markets, said in a statement. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

