FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Danske Bank expects goodwill impairments of around $650 mln
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 18, 2015 / 10:13 AM / 2 years ago

Danske Bank expects goodwill impairments of around $650 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Danske Bank said on Friday it expects to make goodwill impairments of around 4.5 billion Danish crowns ($652.8 million) in 2015.

Denmark’s biggest financial institution said the goodwill impairments relate to the bank’s activities in Finland and Northern Ireland.

Excluding the effect of the impairments, Danske Bank confirmed its guidance for a 2015 full-year net profit of more than 16 billion crowns, it said.

$1 = 6.8935 Danish crowns Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.