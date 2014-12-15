FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danske Bank to make goodwill impairment of around $1.5 bln
December 15, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

Danske Bank to make goodwill impairment of around $1.5 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Danske Bank, said it expects to make goodwill impairments of around 9 billion Danish crowns ($1.5 billion).

Denmark’s biggest financial institution said the goodwill impairments relate to Danske Bank’s activities in Finland, Northern Ireland and Estonia.

It also confirmed its guidance for a 2014 full-year net profit of between 11.5 billion and 13.5 billion crowns excluding the effect of goodwill impairments.

$1 = 5.9724 Danish crowns Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
