Danske Bank to axe 50 investment bank jobs

COPENHAGEN, April 29 (Reuters) - Denmark’s biggest lender Danske Bank will cut around 50 positions from the corporate and institutions division of its investment bank in a bid to reduce costs, it told Reuters on Wednesday.

“This is part of an ongoing streamlining of the business to ensure our platform remains competitive,” Head of HR in C&I Danske Bank Kristin Torgersen wrote in an mail.

The corporate and institutions divisions employed 1,643 at the end of 2014 and it includes employees dealing with corporate finance and traders in instruments such as fixed income. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)