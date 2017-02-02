Danske Bank CEO says good development to continue in 2017

COPENHAGEN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Danske Bank on Thursday reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, sending its shares 4 percent higher in a flat Danish market.

* Pretax profit rose to 7 billion Danish crowns ($1.02 billion) in the fourth quarter, significantly exceeding the 6 billion expected by analysts

* Lending increased by 5 percent in 2016 and the bank increased its market shares slightly in Denmark, Norway and Sweden

* "We had a very good development in 2016, and I see no reason why that development should not continue," CEO Thomas Borgen told Reuters at the bank's headquarters in Copenhagen

* Borgen said the expected economic growth of 1.5 percent in Denmark in 2017 was "healthy", and he saw no major risk of an overheating of the economy, as the Danish finance minister has warned

* For 2017 the bank expects a net profit of between 17 billion and 19 billion Danish crowns (2.47-$2.76 billion), down from 19.9 billion in 2016

* The bank achieved return on equity of 13.1 percent in 2016, but sticks to its long-term target of 12.5 percent in its outlook for 2017

* The slightly lower targets for return on equity and net profit for 2017 compared to 2016 were expected by the market, analyst Mikkel Emil Jensen from Sydbank told Reuters

* "2016 was an exceptionally good year due to high trading income and a high level of non-recurring income," Jensen said

* Danske Bank said it would pay out a dividend of 9.0 crowns per share and launch a 10 billion crowns share buy-back programme

* Analyst Jensen said the combined distribution to shareholders was in line with market's expectations ($1 = 6.8776 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Terje Solsvik)