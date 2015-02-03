Danish negative rates could cost Danske Bank up to $137 mln

COPENHAGEN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Danish central bank’s certificate of deposit rate of -0.5 percent will cost Danske Bank 700 to 900 million Danish crowns ($107 to 137 million) annually, Chief Executive Thomas Borgen told Reuters.

“The rate cut from minus 5 basis point to minus 50 basis point, all things be equal, has a cost of between 700 and 900 million for Danske Bank,” Borgen said after the bank issued its full-year results.

“That’s before we initiate mitigating actions and pass some of it through to institutional and business clients,” he said.