FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Danske Bank CFO says Brexit vote impact less than forecast
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 28, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

Danske Bank CFO says Brexit vote impact less than forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The impact of the Brexit vote on Danske Bank’s overall business has so far been less than anticipated, Chief Financial Officer Jacob Aarup-Andersen said on Friday.

But Britain’s decision to quit the European Union has made the challenge of coping with negative interest rates even tougher, he told Reuters after the bank posted forecast-beating third quarter results.

Denmark’s biggest bank by assets, which in mid-October offered about 40 percent of its 19,400 employees voluntary redundancy, remained sharply focused on costs, but it was too early to say if it might made additional larger-scale job cuts at some stage, he said. (Reporting by John Stonestreet; Editing by Alexander Smith)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.