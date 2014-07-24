FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danske Bank Q2 beats forecasts, raises 2014 outlook
July 24, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

Danske Bank Q2 beats forecasts, raises 2014 outlook

COPENHAGEN, July 24 (Reuters) - Danske Bank posted its best quarterly result since the start of the global financial crisis in 2008, thanks to a one-off item, money saved from cost-cutting programmes and lower write-downs on bad loans.

Denmark’s largest lender said on Thursday pretax profit rose to 5.00 billion Danish crowns ($902 million), above the 4.87 billion Danish crowns expected by analysts polled by Reuters. ($1 = 5.5411 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki, editing by Ole Mikkelsen)

