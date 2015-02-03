FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Danske Bank Q4 profit beats expectations, launches share buy-back
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 3, 2015 / 7:27 AM / 3 years ago

Danske Bank Q4 profit beats expectations, launches share buy-back

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Danske Bank reported a smaller-than-expected pretax loss on Tuesday on higher income from its insurance business and fee income from increased customer activity and said it expected net profit of more than 14 billion Danish crowns in 2015.

The fourth-quarter pretax loss of 5.3 billion Danish crowns ($807.4 million) was hit by a 9 billion crown writedown announced in December.

Analysts had expected a pretax loss of 5.07 billion crowns.

Denmark’s largest bank by market capitalisation said it would pay a dividend of 5.5 Danish crowns per share, higher than the 5.33 crowns per share expected by analysts, and would launch a 5 billion crown share buy-back programme.

$1 = 6.5645 Danish crowns Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.