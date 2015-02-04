FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Danske Bank Q4 profit beats expectations, launches share buy-back
#Corrections News
February 4, 2015 / 8:52 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Danske Bank Q4 profit beats expectations, launches share buy-back

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects FEB 3 story to show Q4 loss larger, not smaller, than expected, paragraph 1)

COPENHAGEN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Danske Bank reported a larger-than-expected pretax loss on Tuesday on higher income from its insurance business and fee income from increased customer activity and said it expected net profit of more than 14 billion Danish crowns in 2015.

The fourth-quarter pretax loss of 5.3 billion Danish crowns ($807.4 million) was hit by a 9 billion crown writedown announced in December. Analysts had expected a pretax loss of 5.07 billion crowns.

Denmark’s largest bank by market capitalisation said it would pay a dividend of 5.5 Danish crowns per share, higher than the 5.33 crowns per share expected by analysts, and would launch a 5 billion crown share buy-back programme.

$1 = 6.5645 Danish crowns Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
