Danske Bank Q1 profit beats forecast, keeps full-year outlook
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
April 30, 2015 / 6:12 AM / 2 years ago

Danske Bank Q1 profit beats forecast, keeps full-year outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 30 (Reuters) - Danske Bank reported first quarter pretax profit above forecasts on Thursday thanks to higher fee income and lower loan impairments.

Denmark’s largest lender by market capitalisation said pretax profit rose 75 percent to 6.36 billion Danish crowns ($945 million) in January-March, beating a forecast of 5.08 billion crowns.

The group kept its full-year outlook of a net profit of above 14 billion crowns.

$1 = 6.7334 Danish crowns Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki

