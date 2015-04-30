Danske Bank Q1 profit beats forecast, keeps full-year outlook

COPENHAGEN, April 30 (Reuters) - Danske Bank reported first quarter pretax profit above forecasts on Thursday thanks to higher fee income and lower loan impairments.

Denmark’s largest lender by market capitalisation said pretax profit rose 75 percent to 6.36 billion Danish crowns ($945 million) in January-March, beating a forecast of 5.08 billion crowns.

The group kept its full-year outlook of a net profit of above 14 billion crowns.