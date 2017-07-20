UPDATE 1-Danske Bank raises outlook after beating Q2 forecasts

(Adds details, quotes)

COPENHAGEN, July 20 (Reuters) - Danske Bank raised its full-year outlook after beating second-quarter pretax profit forecasts on Thursday supported by strong Nordic markets.

It expects a full-year net profit of 18 billion to 20 billion crowns, up from guidance of 17 billion to 19 billion.

"Customer activity was good throughout the period, contributing to a good income development. The increase was due partly to growth in Norway and Sweden, where we continued to attract new customers," chief executive Thomas Borgen said.

Danske Bank is the Nordic region's second-biggest bank after Nordea, which missed second-quarter expectations on Thursday.

Danske Bank's pretax profit rose to 6.18 billion Danish crowns ($957 million) for the three months to in June 30 from 5.78 billion a year earlier.

That topped the 5.83 billion crowns expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

Loan impairment levels remained low and lending volumes rose, Danske said.

"Danske Bank is getting the full value from the current economic growth in the Nordic region," said Sydbank analyst Mikkel Emil Jensen, who holds a 'buy' recommendation on Danske.

Benefits included strong credit quality, low interest rate-levels, increasing house prices and improved profitability for farmers due to higher milk and pork prices.

Net interest income rose to 5.69 billion crowns from 5.49 billion crowns, but fell short of the 5.74 billion expected by analysts.

Return on shareholders’ equity was 13.5 percent, above Danske's long-term target of at least 12.5 percent.

($1 = 6.4602 Danish crowns)