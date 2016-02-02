FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danske Bank Q4 pretax profit beats forecast, launches share buy-back
#Financials
February 2, 2016 / 6:52 AM / 2 years ago

Danske Bank Q4 pretax profit beats forecast, launches share buy-back

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Danske Bank reported on Tuesday a fourth-quarter pretax profit that beat forecasts thanks to higher trading income, and said it would launch a share buy-back programme.

Denmark’s largest lender by market capitalisation said pretax profit swung into a profit before tax of 866 million Danish crowns ($126.5 million) after lower goodwill impairments than a year earlier where it reported a loss of 5.3 billion crowns.

Analysts had expected a pretax profit of 615 million crowns.

Danske Bank said it would pay out a dividend of 8.0 Danish crowns per share, lower than the 9.01 crowns per share expected by analysts, and would launch a 9 billion crown share buy-back programme.

$1 = 6.8446 Danish crowns Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
