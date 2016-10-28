Danske bank hikes full year guidance after strong Q3

COPENHAGEN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Danske Bank, Denmark's biggest bank by assets, raised its net profit forecast for 2016 on Friday after posting better-than-expected results in its third quarter.

The bank said the hike was mainly due to higher than expected trading income.

Net profit for the third quarter was 4.9 billion Danish crowns ($718 million), beating an estimate of 4.2 billion from analysts polled by Reuters.

Net trading income was 2.55 billion crowns, beating the consensus estimate of 1.66 billion.