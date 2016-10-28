FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Danske bank hikes full year guidance after strong Q3
#Financials
October 28, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 10 months ago

Danske bank hikes full year guidance after strong Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Danske Bank, Denmark's biggest bank by assets, raised its net profit forecast for 2016 on Friday after posting better-than-expected results in its third quarter.

The bank said the hike was mainly due to higher than expected trading income.

Net profit for the third quarter was 4.9 billion Danish crowns ($718 million), beating an estimate of 4.2 billion from analysts polled by Reuters.

Net trading income was 2.55 billion crowns, beating the consensus estimate of 1.66 billion.

$1 = 6.8224 Danish crowns Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard, editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
