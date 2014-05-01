RPT-Danske Bank Q1 beats forecast, lifts FY 2014 outlook

(Repeats item to additional subscribers with no changes)

COPENHAGEN, May 1 (Reuters) - Danske Bank reported first-quarter pretax profit above forecast on Thursday and raised its full-year profit guidance thanks to cost cuts and lower writedowns on loans.

Denmark’s largest lender said that pretax profit rose 64 percent to 3.63 billion Danish crowns ($674.3 million), beating a forecast of 3.5 billion crowns.

The group now expects 2014 net profit to be at the higher end of a previously communicated range of 9-12 billion crowns. ($1 = 5.3831 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by David Goodman)