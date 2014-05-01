FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Danske Bank Q1 beats forecast, lifts FY 2014 outlook
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 1, 2014 / 6:17 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Danske Bank Q1 beats forecast, lifts FY 2014 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats item to additional subscribers with no changes)

COPENHAGEN, May 1 (Reuters) - Danske Bank reported first-quarter pretax profit above forecast on Thursday and raised its full-year profit guidance thanks to cost cuts and lower writedowns on loans.

Denmark’s largest lender said that pretax profit rose 64 percent to 3.63 billion Danish crowns ($674.3 million), beating a forecast of 3.5 billion crowns.

The group now expects 2014 net profit to be at the higher end of a previously communicated range of 9-12 billion crowns. ($1 = 5.3831 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.