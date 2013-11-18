Danske to turn to home market to boost capital

LONDON, Nov 18 (IFR) - Danske Bank is to turn to the support of its home investor base to sell a Tier 2 subordinated bond offering as early as next week, as it seeks to boost its capital buffers.

Denmark’s largest financial institution is preparing to meet with Scandinavian investors from November 20-22 having hired DNB, Nykredit Markets, Svenska HCM and Swedbank as lead managers.

“We are planning to talk to investors about the possibility of selling Danish, Swedish and Norwegian krone Tier 2 bonds,” said Peter Holm, head of group funding and cover pool management, treasury at Danske Bank.

“This is part of our plans to adjust our capital to bring it in line with new European regulatory requirements.”

Investor diversification, rather than pricing considerations, appears to be behind the decision to target Nordic investors, according to bankers.

“It makes sense for Danske to turn to its home investor base for diversity having already issued a euro Tier 2 bond in September,” said another banker.

Danske raised a EUR1bn 10-year non-call five transaction at mid-swaps plus 262.5bp, offering investors a coupon of 3.875%. That deal was sold to replace a Tier 2 bond that had lost almost all of its equity content due to a methodology U-turn from S&P in July.

Around that time, Danske came into the market spotlight following some high profile job cuts including the sacking of chief executive Eivind Kolding in September. Thomas Borgen replaced Kolding, and has a announced plans to pull Danske out of Ireland, abandon profit targets, and cut more jobs.

Another subordinated offering will go some way to appeasing the Danish regulator, which has been pressurising Danske to boost its capital levels.

Back in June, the Danish regulator demanded that Danske change how it calculates its solvency and set aside more risk capital. More recently, a Danish minister announced that the capital requirement for Danske will gradually be increased by three percentage points to 15% of risk-weighted assets, although the requirement could be changed in 2017.

Danske announced a capital plan in the second half of this year that will see it run with a 17% total capital ratio, made up of 13% Common Equity Tier 1 and 4% of Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2.

The market is still waiting for Danske to issue its much-anticipated Additional Tier 1, which the bank said could occur before it has to repay state hybrid capital by April 2014.

However, sources say that as there are still questions surrounding the tax-deductibility of these instruments in Denmark, and therefore the issuer will continue to focus on Tier 2. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan)