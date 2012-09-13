FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Danske Bank says to issue $1 bln bond
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 13, 2012 / 2:20 PM / in 5 years

Danske Bank says to issue $1 bln bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Denmark’s biggest financial institution Danske Bank said on Thursday it would issue tier two capital in the form of a $1 billion bond loan to strengthen its capital.

The bank said in a statement the 25-year bond would be issued with an annual coupon of 7.125 percent in effect until Sept. 21, 2017, and the coupon would be reset every five years.

The bond would be issued at par, it said.

“The bond loan represents a step in the bank’s ongoing adjustment of its capital structure to the future European capital requirements for banks,” Danske Bank said.

“It is structured to comply with the expected criteria for tier 2 capital,” it said. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.